BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BBIO. Citigroup assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $22.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.00.
BridgeBio Pharma Trading Up 1.8 %
BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Hannah Valantine sold 2,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $110,682.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,764 shares in the company, valued at $66,979.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Hannah Valantine sold 2,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $110,682.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,979.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $4,206,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 627,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,400,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,915 shares of company stock worth $4,396,683. 28.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBIO. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 22,905.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.
