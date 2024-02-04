Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Brinker International from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Brinker International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brinker International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.77.

Brinker International Stock Down 1.7 %

Brinker International stock opened at $45.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.53 and its 200 day moving average is $36.26. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $46.11.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 113.41% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brinker International will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 14,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $609,402.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,739.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $452,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,567.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 14,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $609,402.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,739.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brinker International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Brinker International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,694,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $211,472,000 after buying an additional 54,628 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Brinker International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,382,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,414,000 after buying an additional 102,122 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Brinker International by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,451,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,729,000 after buying an additional 595,818 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the 3rd quarter worth $57,246,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Brinker International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,654,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,148,000 after buying an additional 46,935 shares in the last quarter.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

