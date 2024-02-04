Brokerages Set Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Target Price at $66.50

Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GMED. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Shares of GMED opened at $51.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.04. Globus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $43.38 and a fifty-two week high of $80.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.78 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,245,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $558,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732,959 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,520 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $425,283,000 after acquiring an additional 33,806 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,620,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $179,759,000 after acquiring an additional 974,693 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,236,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $238,796,000 after acquiring an additional 20,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,406,682 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $119,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

