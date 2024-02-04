Brokerages Set HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Target Price at $29.00

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HSTM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays began coverage on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in HealthStream by 6.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in HealthStream by 7.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in HealthStream by 70.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 6,429 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in HealthStream by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in HealthStream by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,467,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,226,000 after acquiring an additional 41,720 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSTM stock opened at $26.43 on Friday. HealthStream has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $27.75. The company has a market capitalization of $800.30 million, a PE ratio of 61.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.08.

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

