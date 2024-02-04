Brokerages Set HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Target Price at $29.00

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on HSTM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays began coverage on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
HealthStream Stock Performance
HSTM stock opened at $26.43 on Friday. HealthStream has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $27.75. The company has a market capitalization of $800.30 million, a PE ratio of 61.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.08.
About HealthStream
HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.
See Also
