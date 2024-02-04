Brokerages Set PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Target Price at $47.75

Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.75.

PNM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho cut shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PNM Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PNM Resources

PNM Resources Trading Down 1.8 %

PNM Resources Increases Dividend

Shares of PNM opened at $35.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.33. PNM Resources has a fifty-two week low of $35.17 and a fifty-two week high of $49.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.387 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PNM Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNM. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $522,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 327,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,616,000 after acquiring an additional 124,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 138.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 96,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 56,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

About PNM Resources

(Get Free Report

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.