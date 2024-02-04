Brokerages Set Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Target Price at $45.86

Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Trupanion from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRUP

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Trupanion news, EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 10,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $265,538.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,517.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Trupanion news, EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 10,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total value of $265,538.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,517.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Melissa Joy Hewitt sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $31,865.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at $131,323.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 159.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,232,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,386 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Trupanion by 123.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after buying an additional 576,020 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 315.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 654,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,050,000 after acquiring an additional 496,619 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the fourth quarter worth about $17,687,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 289.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 338,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 251,164 shares in the last quarter.

Trupanion Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of TRUP opened at $26.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.82. Trupanion has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $69.15.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $285.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.20 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.59%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trupanion will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Trupanion Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.