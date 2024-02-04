Brookfield Renewable Co. (BEPC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on March 28th

Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.355 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Brookfield Renewable has increased its dividend payment by an average of 23.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:BEPC opened at $27.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.39 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.19. Brookfield Renewable has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 8.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter worth $35,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 3,562.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. 66.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

