Brookfield Renewable Co. (BEPC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on March 28th

Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.355 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Brookfield Renewable has increased its dividend payment by an average of 23.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NYSE BEPC opened at $27.14 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $36.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 2.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEPC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.6% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 21,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 20.6% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 0.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 50,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

