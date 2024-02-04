Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP (TSE:BEP) Increases Dividend to $0.47 Per Share

Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP (TSE:BEP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners (TSE:BEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$835.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$961.34 million.

Separately, Indl Alliance S lowered Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Brookfield Renewable operates one of the world’s largest publicly traded, pure-play renewable power platforms. Its portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, solar and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe and Asia, and totals approximately 20,000 megawatts of installed capacity and an approximately 23,000 megawatt development pipeline.

