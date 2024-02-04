Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,800 NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,800 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Americana Partners LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 29.9% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,345 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.4% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,119 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 898.1% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 129,291 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 116,337 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,313 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. CIBC downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $30.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.86. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $20.17 and a 12-month high of $73.42.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.62%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 162.91%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Articles

