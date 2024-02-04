Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $474,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWR opened at $77.70 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $78.37. The firm has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.73.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

