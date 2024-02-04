Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Invests $393,000 in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 23.7% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 29,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Old Republic International by 23.4% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 63,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 12,130 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Old Republic International by 15.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 629,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,970,000 after purchasing an additional 86,349 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in Old Republic International by 5.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the third quarter worth approximately $535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ORI shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Old Republic International Price Performance

ORI opened at $27.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.81. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $23.31 and a twelve month high of $30.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

Old Republic International Profile

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Articles

