Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Makes New $239,000 Investment in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 35.5% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,282,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on LYB. Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.69.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $92.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.14. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $81.24 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The firm has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 77.28%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

