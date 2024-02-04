Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Makes New $335,000 Investment in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 61.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $303.33 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $309.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $297.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.81.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

