Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,654 Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 92.6% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 367.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at $31,000. 76.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

MRO opened at $22.46 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $29.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.49.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 1st that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas producer to buy up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRO shares. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.16.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

