Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,735 Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,735 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SASR. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 25,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 9,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SASR. StockNews.com raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Sandy Spring Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:SASR opened at $23.87 on Friday. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $19.27 and a one year high of $35.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $182.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 49.82%.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Investment Management.

