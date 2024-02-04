Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC cut its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,815,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204,286 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,288.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,738,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,606,000 after acquiring an additional 7,181,102 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,465,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,594,000 after acquiring an additional 229,487 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,407,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,904,000 after acquiring an additional 71,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,339,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,641,000 after acquiring an additional 40,728 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ICLN stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $20.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.00.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

