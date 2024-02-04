Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Sells 377 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,493,149,000 after buying an additional 144,822,572 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16,816.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,821,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,159,000 after buying an additional 6,780,743 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,484,647,000 after buying an additional 6,765,030 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 59.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,103,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,128,000 after buying an additional 4,864,769 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 32.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,908,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $748,033,000 after buying an additional 4,613,434 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EEM opened at $38.65 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.99.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

