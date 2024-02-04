Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Sells 67 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRL. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 236.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 33.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 0.6 %

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $218.17 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.65 and a fifty-two week high of $262.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.37. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRL. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, COO Birgit Girshick bought 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $187.82 per share, for a total transaction of $248,298.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,449 shares in the company, valued at $8,348,411.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Birgit Girshick bought 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $187.82 per share, for a total transaction of $248,298.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,449 shares in the company, valued at $8,348,411.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster bought 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $178.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,641.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 202,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,080,586.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

See Also

