Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Takes $255,000 Position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLTR. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,811,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,398,000 after buying an additional 193,311 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group raised its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the third quarter worth $66,000. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the third quarter worth $577,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 29,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Floating Rate ETF alerts:

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FLTR opened at $25.24 on Friday. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.32 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.22.

About VanEck Floating Rate ETF

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.