Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Takes $255,000 Position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLTR. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,811,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,398,000 after buying an additional 193,311 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group raised its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the third quarter worth $66,000. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the third quarter worth $577,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 29,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter.
VanEck Floating Rate ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA FLTR opened at $25.24 on Friday. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.32 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.22.
About VanEck Floating Rate ETF
The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.
