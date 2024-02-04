Byline Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:BY)

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th.
Byline Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 44.2% annually over the last three years. Byline Bancorp has a payout ratio of 13.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Byline Bancorp to earn $2.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.
Byline Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BY opened at $21.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.14. Byline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.40 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.16.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Byline Bancorp from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Byline Bancorp
About Byline Bancorp
Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Byline Bancorp
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.