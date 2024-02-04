Byline Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:BY)

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th.

Byline Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 44.2% annually over the last three years. Byline Bancorp has a payout ratio of 13.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Byline Bancorp to earn $2.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Byline Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BY opened at $21.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.14. Byline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.40 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Byline Bancorp by 277.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Byline Bancorp by 180.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Byline Bancorp by 77.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 41.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Byline Bancorp from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Byline Bancorp

About Byline Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.