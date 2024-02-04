Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Trading 0.3% Higher

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Free Report) was up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.92 and last traded at $3.85. Approximately 453 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 3,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

Calfrac Well Services Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average is $3.77.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

