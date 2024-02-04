Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CALA opened at $0.03 on Friday. Calithera Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,855 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 72,865 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $404,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

