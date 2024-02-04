Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.650-1.690 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Camden Property Trust also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.590-6.890 EPS.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of CPT stock opened at $96.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $82.81 and a twelve month high of $124.95.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $387.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.33 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 108.11%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CPT shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.24.

Insider Transactions at Camden Property Trust

In related news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $962,752.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,283,641.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $962,752.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,283,641.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 6,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $637,677.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,373,803.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,957 shares of company stock worth $5,495,920. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 175.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

