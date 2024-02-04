Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.611-0.686 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $958.0 million-$973.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $953.9 million. Canada Goose also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.02-0.13 EPS.

GOOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen cut Canada Goose from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore increased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an inline rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Canada Goose from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Canada Goose from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canada Goose presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.98.

GOOS stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.45. 3,235,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,894. Canada Goose has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.38.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $209.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.78 million. Research analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 0.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 629,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 50.24% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

