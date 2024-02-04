Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Acquired by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 68.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,908 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $727,713,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 25,348.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,650,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,698,000 after buying an additional 1,643,870 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 64.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,910,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $473,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,722 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth $137,546,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 166.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,772,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CNI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.20.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 0.2 %

CNI opened at $126.70 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $127.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.72.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 36.59%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

