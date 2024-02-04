Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.94.

NYSE:CP opened at $83.26 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1 year low of $68.92 and a 1 year high of $85.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.14 and a 200-day moving average of $76.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.1415 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 17.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 23,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

