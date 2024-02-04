Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Price Target to $140.00

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $121.25.

NYSE NVO opened at $113.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $510.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $67.63 and a 12 month high of $116.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.92 and a 200-day moving average of $82.72.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.664 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.92%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,408,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 94.0% in the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 21,457 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 111.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 103.7% in the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 136.6% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 15,860 shares during the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

