Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $92.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS.

Capital Product Partners Stock Up 3.1 %

Capital Product Partners stock opened at $18.35 on Friday. Capital Product Partners has a fifty-two week low of $11.93 and a fifty-two week high of $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.70. The company has a market capitalization of $377.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.87.

Capital Product Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Capital Product Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Product Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Capital Product Partners by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,920 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 24,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 472,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 15,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Capital Product Partners by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,217 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.64% of the company’s stock.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company's vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters.

Recommended Stories

