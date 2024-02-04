Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) PT Raised to $26.50

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $24.00 to $26.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CSWC. B. Riley downgraded Capital Southwest from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital Southwest in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital Southwest has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.88.

NASDAQ CSWC opened at $24.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Capital Southwest has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $26.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.05 and a 200-day moving average of $22.63.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 52.16%. The company had revenue of $48.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is 97.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Capital Southwest by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Capital Southwest during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital Southwest by 98.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

