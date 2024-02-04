CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This is a positive change from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

CapStar Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 29.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. CapStar Financial has a payout ratio of 35.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CapStar Financial to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

CSTR stock opened at $17.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. CapStar Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CapStar Financial in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 913,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,966,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in CapStar Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 127,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in CapStar Financial by 139.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in CapStar Financial by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in CapStar Financial by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 57,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 30,495 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and mortgage banking products, as well as wealth management and treasury management services.

