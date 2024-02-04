Cardano (ADA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $231.67 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion and $231.67 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00001178 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,303.49 or 0.05359114 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00083517 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00029479 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00014010 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00021081 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000280 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,585,743,945 coins and its circulating supply is 35,432,721,218 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

