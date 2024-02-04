CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CTRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.57.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CTRE

CareTrust REIT Stock Performance

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

Shares of CTRE stock opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.40. CareTrust REIT has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $23.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareTrust REIT

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 10.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Anson Capital Inc. bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 63.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 2.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the second quarter worth about $26,195,000. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

About CareTrust REIT

(Get Free Report)

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.