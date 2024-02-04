Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Holdings Lifted by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,074 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $12,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Carrier Global Price Performance

NYSE:CARR opened at $56.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.68 and a 200-day moving average of $54.52. The company has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $40.28 and a 52 week high of $60.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

