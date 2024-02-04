Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Carter’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

CRI opened at $76.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.95. Carter’s has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $85.92.

In other Carter’s news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $246,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,783 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,767.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRI. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 366.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 490 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 159.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 365.4% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 712 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

