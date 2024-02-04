Caterpillar (CAT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.76 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Caterpillar Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of CAT opened at $315.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $283.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $204.04 and a 1-year high of $317.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CAT. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,197,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

