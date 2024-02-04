Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cathay General Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.80.

CATY stock opened at $40.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.98. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.24 and a 52 week high of $45.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $304,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,885,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.7% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 908,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,242,000 after purchasing an additional 23,689 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.5% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 51,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,831,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 26.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 17.9% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

