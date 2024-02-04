CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Position Increased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,289 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,749,000. Harris Associates L P raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 9.6% in the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 14,735,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,532 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 15.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,820,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,786,000 after acquiring an additional 894,521 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,416,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 26,570.0% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 800,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,314,000 after acquiring an additional 797,897 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBRE. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI cut shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $85.00 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.63 and a 52 week high of $94.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $81,427.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,513.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

