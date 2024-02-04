Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.64.

FUN opened at $40.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.42. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $34.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.49.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.51. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $842.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.16 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cedar Fair during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 355.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Cedar Fair during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 34.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 61.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

