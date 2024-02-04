Celestia Price Reaches $17.59 on Top Exchanges (TIA)

Celestia (TIA) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 4th. Over the last seven days, Celestia has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Celestia has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and $129.24 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celestia token can currently be bought for approximately $17.59 or 0.00041221 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Celestia Token Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,021,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg. The official website for Celestia is www.celestia.org.

Celestia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,020,821,917.808145 with 161,865,445.558145 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 17.33063405 USD and is down -3.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $133,049,369.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celestia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celestia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

