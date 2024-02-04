Celestica (NYSE:CLS) PT Raised to $38.00

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $32.50 to $38.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

CLS has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Celestica from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Celestica from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut Celestica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Celestica from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Celestica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.88.

Get Celestica alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Celestica

Celestica Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:CLS opened at $36.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.41. Celestica has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $36.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Celestica by 6.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,042,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,714,000 after buying an additional 242,872 shares during the last quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the third quarter worth $1,422,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 0.5% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,063,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,419,000 after purchasing an additional 24,449 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 9.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

About Celestica

(Get Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.