Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

CLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Celestica from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Celestica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their target price on Celestica from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Celestica from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Celestica from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.88.

Shares of CLS opened at $36.07 on Wednesday. Celestica has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $36.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 2.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,042,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,714,000 after purchasing an additional 242,872 shares in the last quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,422,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,063,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,419,000 after purchasing an additional 24,449 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Celestica in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Celestica by 9.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

