Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.02

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.02 and traded as high as $3.02. Cellectis shares last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 31,485 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLLS shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

Cellectis Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average of $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.05. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 73.03% and a negative net margin of 346.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cellectis S.A. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLLS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cellectis by 19.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cellectis by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cellectis by 166.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 603,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 376,862 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cellectis by 12.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 452,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 50,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

