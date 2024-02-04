Cellular Goods (LON:CBX) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Cellular Goods PLC (LON:CBX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.38 ($0.00). Approximately 1,553,030 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 9,014,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.40 ($0.01).

Cellular Goods Stock Down 6.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.51. The stock has a market cap of £2.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.50 and a beta of -1.42.

Get Cellular Goods alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Edwards acquired 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £14,000 ($17,798.12). 32.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cellular Goods

Cellular Goods PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells biosynthetic cannabinoids-based consumer products in the United Kingdom. The company provides cannabinoid solutions for skincare and ingestible products. It offers its products through retailers; direct to consumers through its website; and online.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cellular Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellular Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.