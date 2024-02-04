Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Price Target Raised to $92.00 at Wedbush

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $81.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Century Communities’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Century Communities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Century Communities Trading Down 0.1 %

Century Communities Announces Dividend

NYSE:CCS opened at $93.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.78. Century Communities has a 52 week low of $56.22 and a 52 week high of $95.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Communities

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 1.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 1.2% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 13.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

