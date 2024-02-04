Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Issues Earnings Results

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.69 earnings per share.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Charter Communications stock opened at $319.21 on Friday. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $315.02 and a 52 week high of $458.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $407.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The stock has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 87,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.37, for a total value of $36,424,366.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 132,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,027,507.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charter Communications

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 4,854.5% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 208.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Further Reading

