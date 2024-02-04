Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments decreased its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,142 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $7,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,865,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $2,102,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 7.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 95.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 22.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of LNG opened at $161.81 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.30 and a fifty-two week high of $183.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.84. The firm has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.18). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 50.46% and a return on equity of 154.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LNG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.70.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

