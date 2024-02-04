Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Bought by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $12,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175,883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,281 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 3,273.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,462,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,143 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,464,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHK. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Johnson Rice cut Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.30.

CHK traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,090,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545,386. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08, a PEG ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.50. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $91.00.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

