Chevron Co. (CVX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.63 on March 11th

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.63 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, March 11th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51.

Chevron has increased its dividend by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 36 consecutive years. Chevron has a payout ratio of 43.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Chevron to earn $15.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $152.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.08 and its 200-day moving average is $154.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $174.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chevron

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth $36,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth $113,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

