Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in Chevron by 85.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Chevron by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,830,000 after purchasing an additional 250,840 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.53.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $4.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.24. 12,839,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,881,872. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.74. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $174.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $287.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.17%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

